Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo and the transfer window, a truth that hurts a lot

Cristiano Ronaldo recently told Manchester United that he wants to leave the club this summer. The five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or wants to compete in the Champions League.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo knows he won’t have many chances to win the Champions League. The Portuguese has already done it five times but intends to add one more to his XXL record. While he thought he could try his luck with Manchester United, his comeback didn’t quite go as planned. If he scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions last season, Cristiano Ronaldo also aroused a lot of criticism. Especially internally. Indeed, Ralf Rangnick did not hesitate to tackle the Portuguese regarding his contribution to the collective. If the United coach is no longer the same, Ronaldo does not intend to go to the end of his contract, which ends in 2023. Because the fivefold Ballon d’Or wants a new project allowing him to reconnect with the Champions League .

Ronaldo in a transfer window stalemate

⚽️📊Cristiano Ronaldo’s club and selection statistics

👉 Which club would you like to see him play next season? pic.twitter.com/KTi696jyDo — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 11, 2022

But now, despite his desires to start, CR7 is blocked. If AS Roma, via José Mourinho, tried to convince him, Ronaldo is firm and does not intend to play a competition lower than the C1. Exit the Roman club. His best touch was at Chelsea but according to Don Balon, Thomas Tuchel does not intend to recruit Ronaldo. The German wants his club to sign other opportunities on the transfer market, with younger player profiles. Raheem Sterling is notably expected at Chelsea to sign his contract in the coming hours. Another track that recently died out for Ronaldo: Real Madrid. Los Blancos want to build around up-and-coming players and have politely declined Jorge Mendes’ offer. Finally, if we recently heard of a meeting between the Portuguese agent and Joan Laporta, it is difficult or even impossible to imagine CR7 at Barça. Same problem with PSG, which despite very good relations with Jorge Mendes, no longer intends to accumulate stars in its workforce. If there is still quite a bit of time for Ronaldo to find the shoe that suits him, the possibilities are becoming more limited day by day. United are demanding 20 million euros to let go of CR7, but their huge salary of 15 million euros per year is also a hindrance for their suitors. In any case, if he were to stay at United, Erik Ten Hag will be happy to count on him, as he recently told the press.