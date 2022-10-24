Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea in January?

According to information from the Daily Mail this Sunday, the new owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, would be very interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has turned into a nightmare at the start of the season. After a transfer window agitated by desires to leave, the Portuguese was relegated to a role of replacement by the new coach of the Reds Devils, Erik Ten Hag. Last week, CR7 was even excluded from the Mancunian group, after refusing to come into play against Tottenham, even leaving the stadium before the end of the match.

Now, it’s hard to see the former Real Madrid striker staying in Manchester. According to the latest information from the Daily Mail, another Premier League club would be ready to save the fivefold Ballon d’Or from his ordeal. According to this source, Chelsea would again be interested in an arrival of Ronaldo. Todd Boehly, the American boss of the Blues, would thus like to enlist the Lusitano in January, after the World Cup, and would have become considerably closer to the player’s agent lately.

If he joined Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo would return to the Champions League, he who had been playing since the start of the Europa League season with Manchester United. For its part, the Mancunian club would not be against the departure of its superstar either. The management of the Reds Devils would even be ready to release CR7 from his last months of contract, to put him to sign for free with the Blues. To be continued… As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored two small goals in all competitions this season with Manchester United. The only one in the Premier League was against Everton about two weeks ago. An achievement that allowed the Portuguese to reach the bar of 700 club goals. At that time, it was believed that the five-time Ballon d'Or season was on, but nothing changed in the end. We can even say that the situation has worsened with his latest setbacks.

