Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea, the planets align

Exit Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. Graham Potter took over. And to the delight of Blues owner Todd Boehly, the new manager wants Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Europa League player, he won’t like it for long. For the moment relegated to the bench of substitutes in the Premier League, the Portuguese striker has had only one tenure, disappointing, in the recent Europa League match lost against Real Sociedad. A difficult descent for the Manchester United player, who was still the team’s top scorer last season. But the new manager Erik Ten Hag took control, and CR7 went down a notch. Despite calls from his agent, he has not found a new base this summer, and is therefore preparing for a very moribund season. Unless the January transfer window changes its plans.

CR7 back in the Champions League?





His transfer to Chelsea was mentioned in August, but Thomas Tuchel vetoed it. The German coach has upset new owner Todd Boehly, who took advantage of the first missteps at the start of the season to fire him. And according to Team Talk, new Blues coach Graham Potter is totally on the same page as his boss. If the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo presents itself to him, he will not be able to say no. The idea of ​​recovering it in January would make sense on many points. First of all, CR7 would afford the chance to continue to play in the Champions League, if the Blues were to come out of their pool.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea, everyone is a winner?

Then, MU recovered a sum of money for a player soon at the end of the contract and who will not extend. Especially since the Portuguese can end up weighing in the locker room with his annoyance at being a substitute, even if for the moment he is playing the game perfectly. Finally, Chelsea, who tried to overcome their attacking problems with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in particular, s would thus offer a world-class finisher, whose style could suit the London club. The coming months will therefore be decisive to see if this transfer can see the light of day, but Todd Boehly, who has always wanted a world star to launch his project at Chelsea, sees this as a perfect opportunity to make his first big move.