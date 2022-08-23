Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo at OM? The bomb is dropped

Posted on August 23, 2022 at 03:00 by Arthur Montagne



While an Italian journalist dropped a bombshell announcing that OM were discussing with Cristiano Ronaldo who wants to leave Manchester United, the Marseille club denied its interest in the Portuguese star. But Laurent Paganelli has relaunched this soap opera.

Determined to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to find a new club. Therefore, according to information from the Italian journalist Niccolo CeccariniI’OM could well jump on this opportunity. An operation that promises to be very complicated, however, given the salary of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

OM deny Cristiano Ronaldo, but…

Moreover, this operation was quickly denied by Pablo Longoria. ” Cristiano Ronaldo? Going into that kind of detail doesn’t add anything. You have to stay concrete in life “, confided the president of theOM on the sidelines of the match against FC Nantes. Contacted by La Phocéen, the Marseille club even assured that ” of the total pipe “, adding that this rumor came from a” journalist in need of feelings “.

