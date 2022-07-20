Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, the rumor that panics social networks

Football – Mercato – OM

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo demanded his departure from Manchester United, but struggled to find a club likely to welcome him. Chelsea, PSG or Bayern Munich would all have rejected the possibility of recruiting the Portuguese star. It was enough to attract the attention of OM supporters who launched a hashtag that set social networks on fire.

Only a year after returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo already want to leave. And for good reason, the quintuple Ballon d’Orvery disappointed with the results of the Red Devils wishes to take part in the Champions League and look for a way out. However, he struggles to find a club likely to welcome him. the Bayern Munich clearly rejected the idea of ​​recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo despite the departure of Robert Lewandowski. As revealed by le10sport.com, an arrival of CR7 at PSG is also not up to date. chelsea and theAtletico de Madrid would have also given up on the idea of ​​recruiting the Portuguese star who ” could end up in a pretty surprising place “, according Piers Morgana British journalist close to Cristiano Ronaldo. It was enough to alert fans of theOM.

What if… #RonaldOM pic.twitter.com/OsSz1ImINk — Bilo ☀️ (@basilebilo) July 19, 2022

The incredible buzz of #RonaldOM

Indeed, faced with the mess in which Cristiano Ronaldosupporters of theOM have launched a hashtag #RonaldOM in order to convince the Portuguese star to fall back on the Marseille club, which is contesting the Champions League next season. The hashtag was launched by one of the famous twittos of the sphere OM @basilebilo. And quickly, many fans of theOM seized it, including some famous ones like mohamed henni or even the journalist of AS Andres Onrubia.

Ronaldo must sign at OM it would be a springboard in his career #RonaldOM pic.twitter.com/smtDkLx7K9 — HENNI MOHAMED OFFICIAL (@henni_mo) July 19, 2022

Twitter is racing for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

And the hashtag #RonaldOM quickly made the rounds of Twitter in France… but also in the world! Picked up everywhere, this hashtag went viral and created a buzz on the social network to the point of appearing on the world trend. A rumor that has made some people smile who have embarked on fun diversions, but others get caught up in the game and begin to dream of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM.

TOP 1!!!!! @basilebilo AND ALL THE #TEAMOM ON THE ROOF OF THE WORLD 👏👏👏👏 #RonaldOM pic.twitter.com/yErJ5Jtcfc — MacFly (@MacFly__) July 19, 2022

