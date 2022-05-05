Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG, it’s getting clearer!

In the perspective of a departure of Kylian Mbappé, the PSG would consider bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo. A totally crazy operation that is already making all club lovers salivate.

PSG will soon know the verdict for Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman, whose contract ends at the end of June, will make his decision and make it public. Either he accepts PSG’s proposal to stay one or two more seasons.

Either he chooses to leave and join Real Madrid. A few days before the end of the 2021-2022 season, everyone is holding their breath. And Paris is preparing for all eventualities…

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FJulien5Muller%2Fstatus%2F1522101797082570752&widget=Tweet

A very big blow to forget Mbappé

If the absolute priority of the PSGis to keep Kylian Mbappe, Doha knows that it will be difficult to achieve this miracle. The world champion is thirsty for victories in the Champions League and he can see that the Parisian blockage is enormous. Qatari leaders are therefore considering an XXL alternative to make Kylian Mbappé forget.

This player is called… Cristiano Ronaldo!

The Portuguese is about to leave Manchester United, who will not play in the Champions League next season. The summer transfer window could therefore offer him the opportunity to bounce back again. And Paris is today a more than serious option…

Messi / CR7 finally reunited, madness!

Losing Mbappé will be a huge miss.

But Paris hopes to be able to compensate for it with the arrival of an aging Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains one of the best players in the world. A star with a winning mentality, which PSG lacks. Paris could also fulfill the dream of all football lovers: to bring together a duo of legends, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG is the only club to be able to achieve this incredible challenge. And even at 34 and 37, the Argentinian and the Portuguese remain outstanding footballers.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FArobaseGiovanny%2Fstatus%2F1521482148330582020&widget=Tweet

For now, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo is not advanced.

Paris is concentrating all its energy on keeping Kylian Mbappé. But as soon as the Frenchman has made his decision, if he chooses to leave, Cristiano Ronaldo will become the No. 1 objective. For this, Paris can count on its excellent relationship with Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent.

Between a last challenge in Europe to write a little more of its history and win in France after Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, and spinning in Major League Soccer for a farewell tour in the United States, Paris can have good hopes of convincing him.

