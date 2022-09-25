Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of an incredible €200m deal?

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 08:30 by Dan Marciano



During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo would have done everything possible to leave Manchester United, asking his agent to find him a way out. Jorge Mendes would have offered his services to several teams such as Bayern or Chelsea. The Portuguese would also have received an XXL offer from Saudi Arabia. Eventually, the player stayed in England.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for emotions. The gala matches have become his priority, as he finds himself in the twilight of his career. The Europa League, competition to which Manchester United is qualified, no longer satisfies him. The Portuguese player only wants to hear the Champions League anthem as he enters the pitch. That’s why Ronaldo sought to leave Red Devils this summer.

Ronaldo appointed his agent

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo did not want to go to the end of his contract with Manchester United and reportedly asked his agent to think about a transfer. Representative of the star for several years, Jorge Mendes would have made contact with many European formations. The Italian journalist cites the names of the Bayern Munich and of chelsea, but the two teams refused to welcome him because of his salary, but also his age. As announced by le10Sport.com exclusively, PSG has never been an option this summer.

An offer of around €200m from Saudi Arabia

According Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo would also have received a proposal fromSaudi Arabia. The Italian journalist did not mention the name of the club, but mentioned an offer of more than 200M€. An astronomical proposal, but refused by the player’s entourage. Despite his 37 years, the player still wants to evolve in Europe.

Al-Hilal would have tried