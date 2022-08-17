Mercato. Cristiano Ronaldo back in his training club?

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play for the 2022-2023 season? The question has remained unanswered for many weeks now. The Manchester United player is on the way out but the proposals seem to be lacking.

The Portuguese star is refused after refusal, with the latest being those of the two Milan clubs. At 37 and with a colossal salary, the five-time Ballon d’Or is no longer popular. And, the clubs that might be tempted to make the bet do not necessarily have the means.

This is the case, for example, of Sporting Portugal, the training club of Cristiano Ronaldo (which he left in 2003 for the Red Devils), which despite discussions with the player’s agent must say no. The Portuguese club cannot afford to pay CR7’s salary. Also announced in the potential interested clubs, the track of Atlético Madrid also seems blocked.