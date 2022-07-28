Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo back in Serie A, a volcanic track

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season? The five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or intends to force his departure from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not a player like any other. At 37, the Portuguese can still bring to many European teams, what is more in a year of the World Cup. But now, his age and his very high salary (more than 17 million euros per year) are a problem. If he loves and respects Manchester United, CR7 wants to give himself another chance to win the Champions League. He won’t be able to do it with the Red Devils, because of his desire to leave. If Erik Ten Hag counts on him, Ronaldo is firm on his positions. But where can he then bounce back?

Ronaldo towards a return to Serie A?

Jorge Mendes ha offered to Cristiano Ronaldo al Napoli a préstamo. (I) [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/Zn0f5I6BFj — Diablos Rojos (@DiablosRojosEs) July 28, 2022

According to the transfer window press, the hottest track leads to Atlético Madrid. The Colchoneros, via Diego Simeone, want to try their luck in this matter. But the old rivalry between CR7 and Atlético Madrid fans is still very much in the memory. So much so that lovers of the Madrid club are doing everything not to see Ronaldo join them. Another track had been activated, but Bayern Munich is ultimately not keen on offering the services of the former Juve. As a result, Jorge Mendes, his faithful and famous agent, has been taking matters into his own hands for a few hours to find an attractive base for his player. According to information from AS, the Portuguese businessman offered the services of CR7 to Napoli. A destination that has pleased the five-time Ballon d’Or winner since 2018 and his departure from Real Madrid. Jorge Mendes also has excellent relations with Aurelio De Laurentiis, which could facilitate the operation. But in case of signing for Napoli, Ronaldo will certainly have to make financial concessions and drastically reduce his salary. Positive point, he would find Serie A but especially the Champions League. A loan could settle all parties.