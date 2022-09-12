Mercato. Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this winter

The romance between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United continues, against his will. The five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or wanted to leave the Red Devils this summer. After being rejected by many European leaders, including Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus Turin, CR7 was forced to start the season under the orders of Erik ten Hag.

His start to the season is not very resplendent. The ex-Madrilenian simply hasn’t been decisive yet. Worse, he even starts matches very regularly on the substitutes’ bench.

A possible departure this winter?

According to The Sun, the Portuguese star is still thinking about seeing if the grass is greener elsewhere. He could ask, again, to leave this winter. As a reminder, his contract ends on June 30. There is therefore the risk of seeing him go free next summer. Against this possibility, Manchester United could be tempted to let him go against a transfer fee during the next winter transfer window.