Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo denounces “the lies” about him and promises to tell “the truth” about his situation

It is undeniably the soap opera of the summer. Not a day goes by without a new information or rumor concerning Cristiano Ronaldo, who, according to many sources, has wanted to leave Manchester United since the start of the transfer window.

On Instagram, the Portuguese striker came out of his silence to discuss the situation. It is under the post of a fan account that he chose to communicate. “They will know the truth when I give an interview in a few weeks. The media tell lies. I have a notebook, and in recent months, out of 100 news stories about me, only 5 were true,” he commented.

“Thank you so much for this interaction, this transparency and this concern for your fans. We will always be with you, ”reacted the account dedicated to him. CR7 also took a post from this user, @cr7.o_lendario, to announce his return to a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano. “Sunday, the king plays,” he wrote then.

An interview after the end of the transfer window?

If the player’s statements are true, he should therefore speak about his situation in the coming weeks. A deadline which could coincide with the end of the transfer window, on September 1st. Recently, his name has been linked to many headlines in the media. One of the latest resounding news emerged from Sky Sports on August 14, which claimed that Manchester United would consider terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract if he did not change his attitude.