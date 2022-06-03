Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo drops a huge clue about his future!

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

For his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will have had an eventful season. If the collective success was not there, the Portuguese international will have been interesting individually, winning a record that hung in his face, that of top scorer in history. A particular campaign on which CR7 has decided to return.

This season has been very frustrating for Cristiano Ronaldo. For his return to Manchester United, the Portuguese international has delivered great performances, posting 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games. However, collectively, it was much trickier. Eliminated in the round of 16 Champions League and in the FA CUP and EFL Cup Round of 16, the Red Devils were not convincing. With a 6th place in the ranking of Premier Leaguethe latter will find the Europa Leaguethat CR7 has never known before. A great competitor, the five-time Ballon d’Or has already been announced on departure in order to be able to play for the top of the table in another team. However, this one should not finally pack his bags during the summer transfer window.

“I was and still am very happy to be here”

For the website of Manchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo spoke about his return to Manchester United, but also its future. The Portuguese is visibly happy, and does not intend to leave, only a year after his arrival: “I was happy of course to come back to a club that really lifted my career, so it was amazing the feeling when I came back. It was nice to feel the supporters, their happiness was great. I was and still am very happy to be here. And what I have to say to the supporters is that they are incredible. Even when we lose a match, they always support us, they are always with us. The fans are always in my heart. They are people we all have to respect because they are on our side. . If he intends to stay with the Mancunians this summer, the 37-year-old striker also has great ambitions, and would like to bring a new trophy to Old Trafford: “For me the most important thing is to try to win the games and to try to win a championship or a cup. But I believe that Manchester will be in its place. As I said before, sometimes it takes time, but I always believe in it” . However, this will no doubt be difficult without a large Cristiano Ronaldothe new all-time top scorer.

