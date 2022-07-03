Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo drops MU, PSG in 4th option

This was one of the great news stories on Saturday on the football planet. Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he intends to leave this summer. But to go where? The English bookmakers have given their tendencies and PSG are not starting on pole.

Rare are the players to unleash passions as much as Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at 37, as soon as the Portuguese decides on a new direction for his career, it impacts the world of football in general. We knew it, this summer we will have to look at Manchester United. Not qualified for the next Champions League with the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo was going to have a hard time accepting his fate without batting an eyelid. It didn’t miss. Despite a first sound of bells on his part to continue the adventure, he finally told his leaders that he wanted to leave as soon as possible.

CR7 on the start, PSG fifth possible destination





Despite his age and his very important salary, Ronaldo will attract the attention of European leaders in the coming weeks. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Roma and even PSG have recently been mentioned to welcome him next season. These different clubs have such different sporting and financial situations that it is very dangerous to unravel serious leads from unfounded rumours.

The English bookmakers have embarked on the study of the possibilities as noted by the Sun. For them, it is Roma who are favorites to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo with odds of 10 against 3. Surprising when you know that the Louve will not play in the Champions League either, but the fact that José Mourinho is on the bench could to help. Bayern are second at 4 to 1, followed by Real Madrid at 6 to 1. Chelsea and PSG are listed at 14 to 1 to welcome CR7 this summer. Follow after the options Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester City and Inter Milan. It is therefore very open on this file, enough to fuel a new soap opera after the Mbappé and Haaland cases earlier in the summer.