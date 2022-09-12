Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo finally receives a proposal for his transfer

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo finally receives a transfer offer

Posted on September 12, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. by Bernard Colas



Wishing to leave Manchester United to participate in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find a club during the last summer transfer window. A departure in January cannot be ruled out for the Portuguese striker, but offers are scarce in Europe. Conversely, Saudi Arabia would be happy to recover the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Despite the forcing of Jorge MendesCristiano Ronaldo failed to leave Manchester United this summer. A failure which deprives the Portuguese of the Champions League, while an arrival at chelsea, Naples or even at Sporting PC had been mentioned. The 37-year-old striker will play at Old Trafford at least until this winter, if he manages to find a base. Priority is given to a European club, although the Saudi championship would welcome it.

“We would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi league”

In comments reported by The Athletic , Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi federation, clearly invited cristiano Ronaldo to join the national championship. ” It’s not possible today because our transfer window is now closed, but we would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi league. It would bring huge positive feedback and it would be great news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo who is also a great role model as a player “, he confided.

