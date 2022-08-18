Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo finally to Dortmund?

According to information from CBS Sports this Thursday, Dortmund would think of Cristiano Ronaldo to strengthen their attack, deprived of Sébastien Haller who is suffering from testicular cancer.

Not a day goes by without the European press releasing the name of a new suitor for Cristiano Ronaldo. After Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid or Sporting Lisbon, it is now Dortmund who would be interested in the fivefold Golden Ball. According to CBS Sports this Thursday, discussions would take place internally at BVB, to consider a potential late offer to be made to Manchester United, in the form of a transfer or a loan for the Portuguese.

The media specifies that a departure for Borussia would strongly tempt CR7, who will have the possibility of playing in the Champions League, a competition he does not want to miss this season. Moreover, according to the same source, Cristiano Ronaldo would consider Dortmund as his “last option”. Sporting wanted a return of the former Real Madrid striker, but he is not interested according to CBS, because he would prefer to stay in one of the five major European championships, to ideally prepare for the next World Cup.

And even before a possible transfer, Ronaldo is already having beneficial effects on BVB’s accounts. Indeed, since the Portuguese has been linked to the German club, the value of Borussia Dortmund shares has soared by 2.3% in a few hours. Perhaps one more reason for the second of the last edition of the Bundesliga to sign the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

