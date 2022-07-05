Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen his new club

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 4, 2022 at 11:10 p.m. by Axel Cornic

Upset by the missed qualification in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo would have the intention of leaving Manchester United, a year after his return. However, the tracks are not very numerous for the Portuguese legend, who could well be tempted by a new adventure in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Barely a year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo felt the wind turning Juventus and decided to change club, one year from the end of his contract. The bet, however, did not pay off. Back to Manchester United, the Portuguese has always been so impressive individually, but his team sank and could not hang a qualification in the Champions League. Maybe a detail for you, but for Cristiano Ronaldo it means a lot…

Luis Campos closes the door of PSG

For several weeks now, the British press has been talking about the desire to leave the five-time Ballon d’Or, who would however have been turned down by Luis Campos and Paris Saint Germain. With Neymar on their hands, the Parisians have a big file to solve before they can think about Cristiano Ronaldo, who could ultimately end up staying in the Premier League.

Chelsea, a destination appreciated by Cristiano Ronaldo