Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided for his future!

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Published on May 14, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. by The editorial staff

Despite Manchester United’s bad season, which will not play in the next Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to stay at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United didn’t go as well as he might have hoped. Statistically, the Portuguese has had a rather interesting season with 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games, all at 37. However, the Red Devils have not been very successful collectively. Eliminated in the round of 16 of the FA Cup against Middlesbroughin the round of 16 of the Champions League againstAtletico de Madrid, and currently 6th in the Premier League, the Mancunians are going through a very complicated campaign, and will not qualify for the next edition of the C1. A poor performance that could give desires elsewhere to CR7 . However, this one does not think of a departure.

Ronaldo wants to stay at Manchester United