Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo has made a big decision for his future

Eager to leave Manchester United after a complicated start to the season, Cristiano Ronaldo would have opened the door to a departure this winter. Despite the strong interest from MLS and David Beckham’s franchise, CR7 would continue to favor a departure for Europe in order to compete in the Champions League there.

After a vain transfer request during the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo does not succeed in club. Confined to a substitute role, the quintuple Ballon d’Or is exhausted and still wants to leave Manchester United. The latest rumors echo an interest from theInter-Miami and especially of PSG. Good news for the Parisians, he would like to evolve in Europe.

Beckham wants Ronaldo

On the side of the MLS, David Beckham make eyes at Cristiano Ronaldo so that the latter joins him at theInter Miami according to the Sun . However, CR7 is still hungry for glory and prefers to continue the adventure in Europe.

Great news for PSG but…

This is news that should please Luis Campos. the Mirror reports that despite the interest of theInter-Miami, Ronaldo wants to play Champions League and show what he is still capable of. Thus, the club best placed to welcome him would be the PSG. An obstacle would still stand in the way of the Portuguese to Paris because the club of the capital could not recruit him until next summer…

