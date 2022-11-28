Entertainment

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo has made a big decision for his transfer

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 4 1 minute read

Now free of any contract since his divorce from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo can get involved wherever he wants. Thus, Al Nassr would push for the Portuguese to finally join the Saudi Arabian championship. But while the 37-year-old striker should only make up his mind after the World Cup, he already has some idea of ​​his next destination.

Nothing was going between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. The divorce was recorded, and it was finally formalized by the Red Devils during the world Cup. After his shock interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV, the 37-year-old striker has been released from his contract. From now on, Cristiano Ronaldo is free to go where he wants. The opportunity for Saudi Arabia to finally get their hands on the fivefold Ballon d’Or? In any case, a Saudi club does not let go for the Portuguese international, scorer against the Ghana to the world Cup.

Al Nassr goes all out for Ronaldo

According to the journalist Rudy Galetti, Al Nassr would try everything for everything to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi club have already offered a contract at 216M€ to the fivefold Ballon d’Or. And the formation of Saudi Arabia should continue to grow after the Global. Al Nassr would try to convince Cristiano Ronaldo with large sums of money. But the 37-year-old striker is not yet done with European football.

Ronaldo still wants to play in Europe

But according to information from Report, Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn’t rush into his decision. The Portuguese would still like to stay in Europe and is still waiting for an offer from a club from this continent. The 37-year-old striker is expected to calmly assess the offers he receives for his future. And he should only decide once world Cup completed. We should therefore be fixed in the next few weeks for the next destination of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

These are the new football skins of Neymar Jr, Grefg and LeBron James in Fortnite

44 seconds ago

The movie that made Margot Robbie dare to write Quentin Tarantino

7 mins ago

Gal Gadot captivates coming out of the water in a swimsuit with openings

20 mins ago

Mauricio Pochettino discusses Lionel Messi’s future

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button