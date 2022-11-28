Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo has made a big decision for his transfer

Now free of any contract since his divorce from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo can get involved wherever he wants. Thus, Al Nassr would push for the Portuguese to finally join the Saudi Arabian championship. But while the 37-year-old striker should only make up his mind after the World Cup, he already has some idea of ​​his next destination.

Nothing was going between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. The divorce was recorded, and it was finally formalized by the Red Devils during the world Cup. After his shock interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV , the 37-year-old striker has been released from his contract. From now on, Cristiano Ronaldo is free to go where he wants. The opportunity for Saudi Arabia to finally get their hands on the fivefold Ballon d’Or? In any case, a Saudi club does not let go for the Portuguese international, scorer against the Ghana to the world Cup.

Al Nassr goes all out for Ronaldo

According to the journalist Rudy Galetti, Al Nassr would try everything for everything to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi club have already offered a contract at 216M€ to the fivefold Ballon d’Or. And the formation of Saudi Arabia should continue to grow after the Global. Al Nassr would try to convince Cristiano Ronaldo with large sums of money. But the 37-year-old striker is not yet done with European football.

Ronaldo still wants to play in Europe