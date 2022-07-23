Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid, the trap was too big

In this transfer window period, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a race against time to find a new club. La Liga tries it but the Atletico option is doomed to failure. An improbable transfer especially as it is only a mirage for CR7 who aims bigger in Madrid.

Finished Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has desires elsewhere to compete in the 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League. The Portuguese started a standoff with the Red Devils to benefit from a good exit this summer. Unfortunately for him, if Manchester United are unwilling to let him go, the suitors are not jostling for the fivefold Golden Ball. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG said no. Manchester City took Erling Haaland and FC Barcelona fell back on Robert Lewandowski.

Atlético? No, Ronaldo was targeting Real Madrid!

The options are becoming increasingly rare for Ronaldo, who wants to play the C1 but also has a very heavy salary for the finances of a European club. The Spanish media recently mentioned a possible interest from Atlético Madrid for the famous number 7 of Manchester United but also of Real Madrid. However, this financially improbable transfer is just a decoy signed by Ronaldo.

❗ Fans in Los Angeles asked Florentino Perez to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid. (@MarioCortegana)pic.twitter.com/hm1ybRKKr0 — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 21, 2022

According to information from Mediotiempo, the entourage of the Portuguese player would have invented the Atlético Madrid rumor to attract … Real Madrid. Indeed, CR7 and his agent Jorge Mendes were very interested in the idea of ​​​​returning to the White House. And to give a clue, we even saw Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife and children arrive this week at a Madrid party, with one of the player’s boys wearing a Real Madrid jersey. But this project is not that of Florentino Perez, who has not taken the bait. The boss of the merengue club has turned the page on Ronaldo and he is not decided to give the 37-year-old Portuguese a second chance. Real Madrid looks to the future and Ronaldo does not embody it.