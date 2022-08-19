Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille, Pierre Ménès puts his grain of salt

Zapping Goal! soccer club Should we sell Gerson in the event of a good offer?

OM supporters are not giving up. Transcended by Pablo Longoria’s successful transfer window this summer, fans of the Marseille club continue to believe that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is not just a fantasy. The Twittosphere has indeed been in turmoil since this improbable rumor emerged last month.

In Spain, where the Manchester United striker has rather seen his name linked to Atlético Madrid, we learned last night that it was the Spanish club who requested him and not the other way around. In France, CR7 is also talking. Even Pierre Ménès, who thinks that such an arrival could boost L1 and would be quickly reimbursed.

Big sporting blow, huge merchandising blow, jersey sales … all the arguments for signing Messi to PSG, he tweeted. Messi had already paid off his salary within weeks with the sale of shirts and new or increased sponsors. It would be the same with Ronaldo. Neither better nor worse. »