Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Di Maria to say goodbye to Messi

James16 mins ago
The public at the Parc des Princes is likely to take out the handkerchiefs on Saturday against FC Metz (9 p.m.). For the last match of the season, several players could bid farewell to PSG. While fans are still crossing their fingers about Kylian Mbappé, the departure of Angel DI Maria has already been recorded.

Lionel Messi’s best friend in the PSG locker room with Leandro Paredes, “El Fideo” will leave PSG at the end of his contract. Goal announces a full agreement with Juventus Turin for a one-year lease and an optional year. “Everything is closed”, observes Marc Mechenoua.

Di Maria arrived in August 2015 from Manchester United, where he had never really established himself since leaving Real Madrid a year earlier. The Argentinian international, who will leave a void among PSG supporters, will walk in Piedmont in the footsteps of his former merengue friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi’s best ally in the PSG locker room with Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria (34) will indeed leave the capital club to sign for Juventus Turin… like a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

