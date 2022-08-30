Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo invited to do like Platini and Zidane!

Cristiano Ronaldo is surely living the darkest hours of his playing career. The Portuguese is no longer a starter at Manchester United and no other club wants to buy him despite his requests. Jean-Michel Larqué has found the solution for the 37-year-old star.

Relegated to the background. For 15 years, world football has pretty much revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo. Major player of his time with Lionel Messi, he sat at the top of the collective and individual rankings. But, those days are over since his return to Manchester United. Entangled in the sporting difficulties of his club, CR7 is no longer considered by his club, or by any other. Since the start of the season, he has mainly had to squat on the sidelines. His desire to go elsewhere came up against the absence of clubs interested in his profile.

Ronaldo don’t waste anything, stop instead asks Larqué

The Portuguese’s club career is hitting a wall. The next few months promise to be frustrating and without an interesting outlet. An end of career not at all imagined by CR7, so concerned about the image he will leave after his career. Is Ronaldo missing out on his farewell to football? Without a doubt for Jean-Michel Larqué. For the consultant RMC, the Portuguese star has only one solution: to imitate Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane by stopping his career at the top.

🎙 Jean-Michel Larqué: “I’ve always admired that Platini retires in full glory. That Zidane stops on a World Cup final. It’s fabulous. Ronaldo, unfortunately, we will not remember his end of career , and luckily for him. Turn the page Cristiano…” pic.twitter.com/qRqLNja3Ss — Rothen ignites (@Rothensenflamme) August 30, 2022

“ I think he’s a boy who has trouble turning the page. When he was not his age (that of Ronaldo), I always admired that in full glory Michel Platini retired, that Zinedine Zidane retired on a World Cup final even if he was expelled . It is fabulous ! I grant you we will not remember his end of career and fortunately for him. We will remember the great hours of Cristiano. But turn the page Cristiano, turn the page “, he developed by challenging the Portuguese. We can imagine such a scenario after the World Cup in Qatar for many players, but not for Ronaldo. Knowing the pride of CR7, is it possible that he turns the page if he still feels good physically? Not sure at all.