Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo invited to sign in Egypt

Fans of Egyptian club Zamalek have invited Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Cairo side, as the Portuguese star is desperately looking for a base one week from the end of the transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally in Africa? In search of a new base which would offer him the possibility of playing in the Champions League, the Portuguese star has so far seen all the clubs approached close their doors to him. And while the summer transfer window ends on August 31, the Manchester United striker must find a new destination before the end of the time limit. Otherwise, he would end the season with the Red Devils.

But while the 37-year-old’s situation is in despair with his agent Jorge Mendes’ new attempt to find him a place in Naples, an almost impossible operation, Zamalak supporters have found the solution to save CR7. Fans of the Egyptian club have indeed assaulted social networks to invite the five-time Ballon d’Or to sign with the Cairo club. “Ronaldo is coming to the best club in Africa,” they wrote in a post widely relayed by Egyptian social media.

A destination that would allow the native of Madeira to finally leave the Mancunians where he would no longer be in the odor of sanctity with his management, but which would definitely take him away from his dream of playing the European C1. The former Real Madrid could however console himself with the CAF Champions League where Zamalek, announced as the big favorite, is in the race. The opportunity for the captain of the Portuguese selection to reconnect with his African origins.

While waiting to see the dream of Zamalek supporters come true, CR7 thinks of returning to Sporting Portugal, his former club. Indeed, as revealed by Marca, the nominee for the Ballon d’Or 2022 has already instructed his agent to start the process. For CR7, the priority is to find a club where he will be fulfilled and happy. And what better than Sporting, where it all started, in September 2002.

On the same subject