Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo is rejected by a European giant

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 16, 2022 at 5:10 p.m. by Hugo Ferreira

While Manchester United will not participate in the next edition of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to pack his bags in the coming weeks. The Portuguese has notably seen his agent Jorge Mendes approach Bayern Munich, however Hasan Salihamidzić has confirmed that the Bavarians are not interested in him.

By engaging with Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping for a better season. On an individual level, the Portuguese international has shown that his 37 years do not prevent him from being prolific, he who has scored 24 goals and delivered 3 assists in 38 games. However, collectively, everything was more complicated since the Red Devils finished in 6th place in the Premier League table, and will not play in the Champions League. A situation that could lead to the departure of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Mercato: After PSG, a new answer falls for the future of Ronaldo https://t.co/X424V5buhm pic.twitter.com/lJrpmShrqf — Le10Sport_PSG (@le10sport_psg) July 15, 2022

Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United

Only a year after returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could already change horizon. Indeed, the absence of the Champions League next season would cool the Portuguese international, who would like to be able to lift the cup again with big ears. Jorge Mendes attempts to offer its services to various clubs, including the Bayern Munichhowever, that door would be permanently closed.

“It was and is not a subject for us”