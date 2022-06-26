Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo issues a big ultimatum for his future

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Posted on June 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

Back at Manchester United since the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo could take off this summer. Indeed, the CR7 agent would have surveyed several clubs, such as Bayern or Chelsea, to complete his transfer. However, according to the British press, the Ronaldo clan would act in this way to put pressure on the management of Manchester United.

During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Juventus to return to Manchester United. Nevertheless, CR7 would begin to regret his choice. Indeed, the Portuguese star would have desires to leave only a year after his repatriation to Manchester United. And to relaunch the career of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes would have already taken action, since he would have approached both Chelsea, the Bayern and theAS Roma to complete a transfer during this summer transfer window. However, the clan Ronaldo would have launched these steps because he would have a Machiavellian plan.

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave if Manchester United does not achieve an XXL transfer window