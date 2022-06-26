Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo issues a big ultimatum for his future
Back at Manchester United since the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo could take off this summer. Indeed, the CR7 agent would have surveyed several clubs, such as Bayern or Chelsea, to complete his transfer. However, according to the British press, the Ronaldo clan would act in this way to put pressure on the management of Manchester United.
During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Juventus to return to Manchester United. Nevertheless, CR7 would begin to regret his choice. Indeed, the Portuguese star would have desires to leave only a year after his repatriation to Manchester United. And to relaunch the career of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes would have already taken action, since he would have approached both Chelsea, the Bayern and theAS Roma to complete a transfer during this summer transfer window. However, the clan Ronaldo would have launched these steps because he would have a Machiavellian plan.
Cristiano Ronaldo will leave if Manchester United does not achieve an XXL transfer window
According to information from The Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo – and his agent Jorge Mendes – would have started rumors about his future to put pressure on the management of Manchester United. Dissatisfied with the last season of Red Devils, CR7 would like to see its leaders move during this transfer window to be much more efficient in 2022-2023. Thus, he would have made sure to trigger speculation about his future to issue a warning, but above all to frighten the upper echelons of Manchester United, and push them to agitate on the market without skimping on the means. Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo should stay at Old Trafford this summer if the Mancunian club achieves an XXL transfer window. Otherwise, CR7 should follow through on his threat and sign for a new club in the offseason. To be continued…
