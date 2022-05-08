Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge?

Football – Mercato

Posted on May 8, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. by Axel Cornic

While he found Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo could already leave, after a disastrous season and a qualification in the Champions League which recently flew away.

It’s been 19 years since we’ve seen a Champions League campaign without Cristiano Ronaldo, but it could well happen next season! The massive defeat against Brighton this Saturday (4-0) completely compromised the chances of qualification for Manchester United, who will now have to settle for the Europa League or even the Europa League Conference. But will it be with Cristiano Ronaldo ? Returned last season after leaving the Juventus, the Portuguese could indeed decide to change club again to continue to play in the most prestigious European competition, which he won five times during his career. But where could he bounce back, when he turns 38 on February 5, 2023? Paris Saint-Germain seems to be one of the most likely options, since the club combines economic power and an ambitious sporting project. If he joins the PSG this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo could also evolve alongside Lionel Messi, his lifelong rival.

Ferguson, Manchester United’s latest card?

Within Manchester United we already seem to bend over backwards to try to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at least one more season, when his contract ends in June 2023. The Daily Mirror speaks in particular of the shadow work of Sir Alex Ferguson, a true mentor for the Portuguese and member of the management of Manchester United after having been the greatest coach in history. The current coach, who will leave his post at the end of the season to make way for Erik ten Hagseems in any case convinced that there is no need to worry about Cristiano Ronaldo. ” Bid farewell from Cristiano Ronaldo to supporters? I don’t see why we should say goodbye » had declared Ralf Rangnick, a few days before the rout against Brighton. “ He still has a year left on his contract and as far as I know he will still be there next season. “. But not everyone thinks that way…

“Cristiano Ronaldo has no reason to stay at Manchester United”