Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo + Mbappé + Benzema, Real is having a Galactic dream

Very active in anticipation of the next summer transfer window, Real Madrid is never short of ideas to strengthen its workforce. At the Merengues, we even plan to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo with high chances in the file.

Real Madrid never closes the door to their exes. On Saturday, he managed to clinch his 35th Spanish league title with Carlo Ancelotti, who was unceremoniously fired in 2015 after being eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League. This is also the case for the players since Real has the idea of ​​bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the fold next season. The current Manchester United striker is unlikely to stay with the Red Devils after a collectively frustrating season. Sixth in the Premier League, the Mancunian club is on track not to know the Champions League next season. An inconceivable thing for the Portuguese, top scorer in the competition.

Real confident of a possible return of Ronaldo





Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be on the market next summer and Real Madrid haven’t lost sight of that. The people of Madrid are seriously considering signing him according to the Sunday Mirror. The British daily even indicates that Real ” is more and more enthusiastic to the idea of ​​a meeting with the Portuguese player at the end of this season. It must be said that, on an individual level, Ronaldo hit hard for his return to Manchester. He scored 23 times in 37 matches with a sick side.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats by position in Real Madrid As a Left Winger: Games: 307

Goals: 315

Assists: 101 As a Center Forward: Games: 107

Goals: 111

Assists: 37 As a Right Winger: Games: 8

Goals: 9 Simply the greatest ever 🐐 https://t.co/U6HnSVc0E8 pic.twitter.com/S5Y5E16YhE — Atharv (@Atharv7i) April 28, 2022

This would be an event since Ronaldo marked the history of the Madrid club between 2009 and 2018. In almost a decade, he scored 451 goals in 438 appearances and contributed to Real’s four European titles in C1. However, how to integrate a player who was shown the exit door in 2018 to make room for the future. Indeed, at the same time, Real wants to recruit Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and has within it a Karim Benzema stronger than ever. If Ronaldo were to join the White House, two of these players would surely have to look elsewhere. Unfortunate when you know that Cristiano Ronaldo is already 37 years old, against 23 for Mbappé or 21 for Haaland.