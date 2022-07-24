Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo on loan? Manchester United are thinking about it

Nobody seems to want to buy Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to play in the Champions League. But Manchester United has an idea to fix it.

‘We still don’t know where Cristiano is…’: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s new coach, would do well to take a look at Portugal. According to several media, the five-time Ballon d’Or has packed his bags at home while waiting to find out where he will play next season, he who wants to leave the Red Devils in order to be able to play in the Champions League.

How to avoid the transfer fee?

As we explained to you recently, his agent has offered him to many teams. Or rather: Jorge Mendes offered it to all the European leaders qualified for the Champions League. From FC Barcelona to Real Madrid, via Atlético de Madrid or even Naples!

To read: Ronaldo, why no one wants to recruit him

The article continues below

Problem: CR7 looks junk. Why ? Not the talent, of course, but rather the salary and the transfer fee.

Back in a year?

Because CR7 remains under contract until 2023 with the Red Devils. It will therefore be necessary to pay for it, despite its 37 years. Unless Manchester United make a move? This is the idea developed this Sunday in the Daily Mail. According to our British colleagues, MU obviously does not plan to release Ronaldo to allow him to sign elsewhere, but quite simply to lend him!

Getty/GOAL

With only one condition: that Ronaldo agrees to extend his contract for one year, until 2024. A formula that would allow him to play in the Champions League with another team this season, and to play it again with Manchester United in a year, provided Ten Hag manages to place the Red Devils in the Big 4 of the Premier League.

The Daily Mail explains that this proposal “surprised” the Portuguese clan, player and agent included. So much so that they still wouldn’t have answered. As a reminder, if Ronaldo does indeed extend until 2024, he will be 39 when his contract expires.