Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo on the start, a big battle triggered internally

Cristiano Ronaldo on the way out, a big internal battle

Posted on September 28, 2022 at 07:00 by Jules Kutos-Bertin



One year from the end of his contract, Cristiano Ronaldo will have no one to prevent him from leaving Manchester United next summer. Already on the start during the last transfer window, the Portuguese had not found a way out. While he is not gone yet, Jadon Sancho and Antony are already in the fight to recover his number 7.

After three seasons at the Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to make a comeback at Manchester United. Very quickly decisive, the Portuguese striker established himself as part of a team in distress. Despite Ronaldothem Red Devils have failed to qualify for the Champions League, a huge setback for the five-time Ballon d’Or who has always played in this competition since his first transfer to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave next summer

Very frustrated by this season, Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave during the last summer transfer window. Proposed everywhere, the Portuguese international has not found a way out. Whether Erik ten Hag, his new trainer, often reminded him that he was counting on him, Ronaldo sees his playing time drop this season, he who has only started once in the Premier League. According to information from Manchester Evening News at the end of this exercise, Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Manchester United. Even if he has the possibility of extending his contract for one season, the former striker of the real Madrid should look elsewhere.

Jadon Sancho and Antony on the prowl for issue 7