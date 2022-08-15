Mercato. Cristiano Ronaldo on the way out? Manchester United have no intention of quitting

If Ronaldo wants to jump ship, Manchester United want to keep him in his boat. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, often very well informed, the Mancunian club and its coach Erik ten Hag would not intend to part with the Portuguese striker.

Ronaldo has always been part of the project

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been part of the Manchester United project from the start despite rumors of a departure. Within the club, a reflection is currently underway. At present, the situation seems delicate at Manchester United. Humiliated Saturday in Brentford (4-0) for the second day of the Premier League, defeated for the home resumption against Brighton (2-1), Erik ten Hag’s men point to an unworthy 20th place in view of their rank.

READ ALSO. Follow the transfer window of Monday August 15 live

?? EXCLUSIVE?? Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of sharing ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag. Full story???? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 15, 2022

The stars of the team are unrecognizable. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo no longer has the legs of his years in Madrid. The Portuguese always seems to be looking for a new club to compete in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has already been refused by nine clubs since the start of the transfer window, AC Milan and Inter Milan are the latest.

READ ALSO. Erik ten Hag gave his players an amazing punishment

Less than three weeks before the end of the transfer window, the chances of not seeing him compete in the Champions League are therefore growing.