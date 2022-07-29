Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo pushes a rant

The summer is not going as planned for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star wants to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League. Rumors about possible transfers failed by CR7 are linked, angering the person concerned.

This is the red thread of the summer transfer window. Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season? The Portuguese does not want to continue the adventure at Manchester United, far from the Champions League for which the Mancunian club failed to qualify. CR7 likes records and he does not want to give up his chair as top scorer in the history of the C1. His only way to play the Big Ears cup would be to find a new club. But, no transfer is in sight as August and the recovery draw near.

Ronaldo attacks the media and accuses them of lying

It must be said that the clubs are not scrambling to buy the Portuguese star’s expensive contract. At 37, Ronaldo no longer seems to be successful. Latest case, that of Atlético Madrid which has been cited as a possible destination for CR7. Finally, the prospect of seeing Ronaldo in the Colchoneros jersey appears practically nil. Failures, well relayed by the media, which frustrate the Portuguese player. The latter did not hesitate to attack journalists on his social networks, guilty according to him of a flood of false information about him.

🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo hits back on ‘lies’ told by the media 👇 pic.twitter.com/dNcDjyj0ui — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 29, 2022

“ Impossible not to talk about me for a day. Otherwise the press wouldn’t make any money. You know that if you don’t lie, you can’t get people’s attention. Keep going until the day you get good information “, he posted on Instagram this Friday. An astonishing outing for a player who usually communicates well. Perhaps a sign of the malaise that reigns for the Portuguese star, condemned to stay another year at Manchester United.