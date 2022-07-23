Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo ready to make a huge sacrifice for his transfer?

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 23 at 1:10 p.m. by Quentin Guiton



The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo continues to animate the transfer market. After telling Manchester United he wanted to leave this summer, the Lusitanian has been linked with several top European clubs. The latest lead: Atlético Madrid. And if this operation was impossible to carry out financially for the Colchoneros, the latest information could change the situation…

Where will play Cristiano Ronaldo next season? It is the soap opera that is shaking up the transfer window this summer. Back to Manchester United just a year ago, Ronaldo would already like to slam the door, disappointed with the level of his team. The Red Devils will not even play the Champions League next season, which the Portuguese star cannot conceive. Despite the fact that Manchester United continues to ensure that he counts on Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of his contract, the latter would continue to push for a departure. Thus, the Lusitano would have had preferences for chelsea and the Bayernbut both teams have already failed him.

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo receives a response from Atlético for his transfer https://t.co/raPmSCWMCT pic.twitter.com/bQNB7xmBFA — le10sport (@le10sport) July 21, 2022

The crazy Atlético track

And the latest track is quite surprising. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo would have convinced Diego Simeone to sign him for Atlético, him the former legend of the Real ! El Cholo would therefore have given the green light. Nevertheless, a source from theAtletico Madrid had cooled the rumors by declaring to brand that the operation was not economically viable.

A transfer now possible?