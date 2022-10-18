Football – Mercato

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo ready to make a sensational decision for his transfer?

Published on October 18, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.



After his turbulent transfer window this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet ruled out the idea of ​​a transfer this winter as his contract expires next June. Besides, Jorge Mendes could well try something to get the 37-year-old striker out of the ordeal he is living at Manchester United. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could decide to stay this winter.

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese absolutely wanted to play in the Champions League. But the 37-year-old striker never found a buyer and ultimately stayed with the Red Devils where he lives in a very delicate situation with Erik ten Hag. No longer indisputable to Manchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo would not have ruled out a transfer yet, which could take place next January since his contract expires next June.

Transfers: The whole truth about this colossal deal around Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/ufLzJutizu pic.twitter.com/oJGZSZEKc7 — le10sport (@le10sport) October 18, 2022

“Everything will depend on the evolution of his relationship with Erik ten Hag”

Besides, Gianluca Di Marzio revealed at the microphone of Wett Freunde that Jorge Mendes should certainly try a blow soon: “ An upcoming transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo? I think Jorge Mendes will of course give it a try. He failed to find a solution this summer. Everything will depend on how his relationship with Erik ten Hag and Manchester United develops in the coming months. Things have improved. »

A salary that poses a problem for Ronaldo?

Despite everything, the Italian journalist does not really see Cristiano Ronaldo leaving this winter after the World Cup: ” It’s difficult for him to change in January because he’s not the kind of player who changes in January. But in this case too, the way the World Cup is played will be important. Ronaldo is focused on the World Cup and so we will see how he will perform at the World Cup and also what kind of team can afford to pay his salary because it is a problematic salary. »

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not a player who leaves his team during the season”