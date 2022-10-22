Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo received a surprising offer for his transfer

Published on October 22, 2022 at 09:00



In a critical situation at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to do everything possible to change clubs in January. However, the Portuguese’s only lead to date would be that leading to a transfer to Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen whether CR7 will agree to join this destination this winter, after closing the door last summer.

At the end of the contract on June 30 with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to pack his bags as early as January. While he already wanted to pack up during the last summer transfer window, CR7 did not win. wishing to leave the Red Devils to evolve in a club which disputes the Champions League, the 37-year-old Portuguese star didn’t receive a suitable offer.

Mercato: A resounding response falls for Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/HqsWuccLKL pic.twitter.com/oZ8nL6vTV2 — le10sport (@le10sport) October 21, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to provoke his departure in January

Forced to stay Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been going through a real descent into hell since the start of the season. Indeed, the former real Madrid is not considered an indisputable and undisputed holder by Erik ten Hag, who does not hesitate to place him on the bench, even during the entirety of certain matches. Moreover, on the last day of Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a single minute against Tottenham. Which angered him. Cristiano Ronaldo having left Old Trafford before the final whistle.

Jorge Mendes received an offer from Saudi Arabia