Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo receives a new answer for his transfer

Wanting to leave Manchester United just a year after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to several clubs by his agent, Jorge Mendes. Bayern Munich are among those teams but aren’t interested in the Portuguese. Asked about the subject, Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Bayern were not thinking of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is blurrier than ever. Only one year after his big comeback to Manchester United, the Portuguese striker would already like to pack up. The Red Devils are not qualified for the Champions League, a decisive factor for Cristiano Ronaldo. Jorge Mendes, his agent, received the message and offered his player to several clubs. As announced by le10sport.com, the PSG is not part of this list, unlike the Bayern Munich.

Hasan Salihamidzic closes the file

But on the Bavarian side, we quickly closed the door. “J I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again: it was and is not a subject for us “confided Hasan Salihamidzicthe sports director of Bayern Munich. Although the agent Ronaldo continue to insist, the door is well and truly closed.

I have asked Julian Nagelsmann, Coach of FC Bayern, if it is TRUE✅ that he has expressed the wish that Bayern should buy Cristiano Ronaldo. Nagelsmann: „I read that too, but that’s NOT TRUE“ ❌ pic.twitter.com/l1PNYGHpon — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 16, 2022

