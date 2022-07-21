Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo receives an answer from Atlético for his transfer

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new challenge. The Portuguese indeed wishes to leave Manchester United in order to compete in the next edition of the Champions League, and his name has been circulating on the side of Atlético de Madrid in recent days. A file that in any case reacts to the Colchoneros.

A year and then goes? Back to Manchester United last summer with the ambition to revive the club, Cristiano Ronaldo did not fulfill his objective. In accounting terms, the Portuguese was level with 24 goals in 38 appearances, but his side failed to shine, finishing the season 6th in First League. Deprived of the Champions League, the fivefold Ballon d’Or thus plans to pack up, and Jorge Mendes was quick to get to work trying to find a base for his client.

Atlético, the last credible track for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The influential agent, however, has his work cut out for him to achieve his ends. Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proposed in particular to chelsea and at Bayern Munich over the past few days to no avail. As revealed to you by le10sport.com, an arrival at PSG is also excluded for Portuguese, and the same is true for Real Madrid who turned the page according to the information disclosed by brand . cristiano Ronaldo however retains a chance to return to Spain since theAtletico would be interested in his services according to the Iberian press. The financial question would nevertheless curb the ardor of the Colchoneros but this file is talking about within the club of Diego Simone.

“If he comes, we will have time to talk”

Guest of the show El Larguero , Marcos Llorente spoke out on the rumors sending cristiano Ronaldo in the workforce of Diego Simone. ” We didn’t discuss it in the locker room, not at all. They talk about so many names that don’t come up that it’s useless to talk about them. If he comes, we’ll have time to talk. Me, in any case, I try to pass on the subject, because we talk about it too much entrusts the middle of theAtletico on the SER padlock . A lot of things happened with high level players and then it was just window dressing. As long as there is nothing official, we cannot comment on anything. At least I don’t. “However, Marcos Llorente do not hide the fact that cristiano Ronaldo would be a recruit of choice for theAtlético de Madrid : “ You all know him and you know what he accomplished (laughs). It is rather the staff and the club who should decide. »

