Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to waste his career at Manchester United

Scorer of 24 goals in all competitions last season, Cristiano Ronaldo carried Manchester United at arm’s length.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s individual performances, Manchester United had a disappointing season with a sixth-place finish. Next season will therefore not see the Red Devils compete in the Champions League, which is hard news for Cristiano Ronaldo to swallow. And for good reason, the Portuguese is not really a regular in the Europa League campaigns and has a very bad experience of the absence of the Champions League at Manchester United for the coming season. This element could also be decisive in the future of CR7 and push the former Real Madrid and Juventus Turin striker out. This is at least what reveals Manu Sainz, journalist for AS in Spain. In his eyes, a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window is not impossible.

Cristiano Ronaldo in favor of leaving Manchester United?





The journalist goes further by explaining that the current context at Manchester United worries Cristiano Ronaldo and that the Portuguese does not want “to ruin one of his last seasons by not being able to win a trophy”. In other words, Cristiano Ronaldo believes that staying at Manchester United would be a real waste for him and that it is better to leave, probably to play in the Champions League and to have more chances to fill his trophy cabinet a little more. . It remains to be seen if clubs will be interested in the prospect of recovering Cristiano Ronaldo and his insane salary. It is not certain, when we know that Bayern Munich has already broken the bank with Sadio Mané, that Manchester City has offered Haaland, that PSG has extended Mbappé or that Juventus Turin will not put CR7 in the legs of his nugget Vlahovic. The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore more vague than ever.