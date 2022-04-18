Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo sends Pogba to Paris, a ball has already packed his bags!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: Lukaku an XXL opportunity for Paris!

What if Paul Pogba (29) was the first big blow struck by PSG in the transfer window? The idea is gaining ground to the point that even his own Manchester United teammates are already convinced that he will join the French capital this summer!

This is the information released last night by José Alvarez, yet a specialist in FC Barcelona, ​​at the microphone of the program El Chiringuito. The Spanish journalist clarified that even Cristiano Ronaldo (37) was one of the Red Devils with this conviction for the 2018 world champion.

On the PSG side, the degreasing operation could begin this summer with a certain Sergio Rico. Loaned to Mallorca this season, the club’s third goalkeeper would be tracked by Lazio Rome. According to Nicolo Schira, the negotiations around a loan with an option to buy are moving in the right direction. The Spanish goalkeeper will not return whatever happens to Paris.

👀 “En el vestuario del UNITED VEN a POGBA en el PSG”👀 🚨¡Information from @10JoseAlvarez in #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/gMCX5nXIEX — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 18, 2022