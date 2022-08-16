Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo soon replaced by an OL scorer?

Published on August 16, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by The editorial staff



In order to compensate for the possible departure of his superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United would have activated a surprising track in Ligue 1. Indeed, Moussa Dembélé could join the Red Devils before the end of the transfer window. The OL striker would interest Erik ten Hag for a surprising last-minute move.

Nothing is going well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. The quintuple Ballon d’Or wants to leave the Mancunian club because he wants to play the Champions League. However, his club will only validate his departure once his replacement has been found. At the end of the transfer window, few attackers are available but a player of League 1 would be of particular interest to red devils .

Transfers: Manchester United push Cristiano Ronaldo out https://t.co/IkTmr27KdB pic.twitter.com/V07388dU4B — le10sport (@le10sport) August 16, 2022

United on Moussa Dembele

The attacker of OL would arouse the interest of Manchester United according to the Manchester Evening News . As a reminder, Moussa Dembele is entering the final year of his contract, which would allow United to recruit, at low cost, the replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Lyonnais would have even already rejected several offers.

Dembélé does not want to go anywhere