Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo soon replaced by an OL scorer?

In order to compensate for the possible departure of his superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United would have activated a surprising track in Ligue 1. Indeed, Moussa Dembélé could join the Red Devils before the end of the transfer window. The OL striker would interest Erik ten Hag for a surprising last-minute move.
Nothing is going well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. The quintuple Ballon d’Or wants to leave the Mancunian club because he wants to play the Champions League. However, his club will only validate his departure once his replacement has been found. At the end of the transfer window, few attackers are available but a player of League 1 would be of particular interest to red devils.
United on Moussa Dembele
The attacker of OL would arouse the interest of Manchester United according to the Manchester Evening News. As a reminder, Moussa Dembele is entering the final year of his contract, which would allow United to recruit, at low cost, the replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Lyonnais would have even already rejected several offers.
Dembélé does not want to go anywhere
Moussa Dembele would have already refused the offers ofEverton as well as Villarreal. The goal scorerOLbarred by the return ofAlexandre Lacazettewaits for the good club » and will in no way rush his departure, even if it means playing one more season in the Lyon jersey.