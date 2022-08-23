Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo still fails, everything is possible for OM

Football – Mercato – OM

Ronaldo still fails, anything is possible for OM

Posted on August 23, 2022 at 9:35 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



This season, Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely wants to play in the Champions League. The Portuguese could therefore be forced to leave Manchester United this summer. If he has only been refused so far, the 37-year-old striker could join Lionel Messi in Ligue 1. Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to OM recently. And he would still have just been rejected by a European cador, thus leaving the Marseille club in the clear.

Only a year after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo might as well leave Manchester United this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or would absolutely like to play in the Champions League this season, something that the Red Devils won’t do. Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore looking for a club that can welcome him and has already applied to a few teams such as chelseathe PSGI’Atlético de Madrid or even the Borussia Dortmund. But so far, the Portuguese has always failed. A crazy rumor then emerged recently: that of a potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM. The Marseille club meets the search criteria for the 37-year-old striker since he will play in the Champions League. Moreover, Marseille would clearly not have ruled out this possibility.

OM are studying the viability of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

Asked by the Marseille Football Club the former player of theOM Jean-Charles De Bono claimed that theOM had launched a study to find out whether the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was economically viable: A study is being done to find out what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially. This was the case on the PSG side with Messi when he arrived. OM decided to study how to bring Ronaldo to Marseille, in terms of marketing and the effect on sponsors around the world. (…) I think OM got it into their heads to study Ronaldo’s marketing. Me, it gives me hope. If it’s calculated correctly, I think you can amortize his transfer fairly quickly. ” L’OM therefore would not have ruled out a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Canebière. Frank McCourt was even challenged by other former Marseille players.

Former OM challenge McCourt

At the microphone of RMC , Eric Di Meco asserted that “ it would be unforgivable not to try for me. It’s science fiction, there’s a one in a thousand chance. And I even further: by luck, by a miracle, he would come and mess you up in the locker room, just for the sake of it, just to thrill OM supporters in the city, you have to try it. » The former defender of theOMnow a consultant at RMC Sports even used the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG to explain that the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM was economically feasible: Financially, if you calculate, I saw an article on what Messi reported since he arrived at PSG, these guys are self-financing. A guy like Ronaldo is not expensive after all. It is enough for the main shareholder to get fired up and find a solution so that, economically, he finds him a business in the United States. “For his part, Samir Nasri launched a foot call to the Portuguese on the antennas of Canal+ : “ From what we hear, Cristiano wants to play in the Champions League. I sincerely think that he should make concessions financially to be able to go to a competitive team that plays in the Champions League. I have a solution for him. He can terminate his contract, they give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good. “Besides, theOM should have one less potential suitor for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich failed Cristiano Ronaldo