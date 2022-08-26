Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo still receives a message from a former OM

Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato: Ronaldo still receives a message from a former OM

Posted on August 27, 2022 at 01:00 by Arthur Montagne



For more than a month, the rumor of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo ignites social networks. A rumor fueled by several former OM players who are asking Pablo Longoria and Frank McCourt to try their luck. And it’s Patrice Evra’s turn to take a stand.

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of speculation. And for good reason the quintuple Ballon d’Or wish to leave Manchester United but struggles to find a way out, several major European clubs having decided to refuse his services. That’s the reason why a crazy rumor sending him to theOM circulated on social media. And Patrice Evrawho came across Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester Unitedrecommends him to leave.

Mercato Mercato – OM: Marseille is mobilizing for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/n30OTS4whg pic.twitter.com/RmzLYc4Mrg — le10sport (@le10sport) August 26, 2022

“Maybe it’s time to go”

“ Another issue is the Cristiano Ronaldo saga. Does he stay? Is he leaving? He is still there, the transfer window is not closed but I think, knowing Cristiano personally, if he does not play, he would like to leave. I think it would be best for him and for United (…) Maybe it’s time for these players [Maguire, Ronaldo et Shaw] to leave “, he assures the Sun .

Before Evra, other former OM members advised Ronaldo

And this is not the first time that a former player of theOM takes a stand for Cristiano Ronaldo. Eric Di Meco, Samir Nasri, Djibril Cisse or Mamadou Niang have all shown their intention to see the Portuguese star land in Marseille. It’s the turn of Patrice Evra to take a stand.