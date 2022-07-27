Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo takes two slaps, the transfer window is cruel

Returning to Manchester United earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo still hopes to leave the Red Devils in the transfer window.

Eager to continue his career in a club qualified in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave Manchester United. Very quickly, the Portuguese’s services were offered to PSG and Chelsea. But the two clubs, although flattered by the interest shown by the Ronaldo clan, politely refused to welcome the former Juventus Turin striker. Very quickly, the rumors of Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid leaked. On the other hand, it seems complicated to see CR7 bounce back in one of these two clubs. Regarding Bayern Munich, it is almost confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not set foot there after the recruitment of Mathys Tel for nearly 30 million euros and Sadio Mané from Liverpool. Oliver Kahn has also denied in person that the Bavarian club is interested in Ronaldo.

Bayern and Atlético calm CR7





“We discussed Cristiano Ronaldo internally. I consider him one of the greatest footballers of all time. But we came to the conclusion that despite everything, he would not fit the current philosophy of Bayern Munich. launched the Bavarian leader. A blow for Cristiano Ronaldo, who also saw the doors of Atlético de Madrid closed before his eyes, whose president Enrique Cerezo considered the future signing of Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely. “I don’t know who made up this story of Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético Madrid. It is certainly not true. It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atlético de Madrid.” launched the president of the Spanish club on the antenna of Cadena COPE. It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will find a base, or if the Portuguese will ultimately be forced to stay at Manchester United. Despite the absence of the Champions League, a crippling criterion in the eyes of the former star u Real Madrid, who could however not have the choice.