Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo, the bomb of the day at Paris SG!

After extending Kylian Mbappé until June 2025, PSG made a strong choice by deciding to radically change the project: no more “glitter”, “bling bling” or even “flashy”, according to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, now Paris SG wants to recruit young players with an irreproachable state of mind and with a good margin of progress, during this summer transfer window. So what about Cristiano Ronaldo, who would like to leave Manchester United to join a club that will play in the next Champions League during this off-season?

If players like Gianluca Scamacca, Renato Sanches or Milan Skriniar and Hugo Ekitike are targeted by PSG during this summer transfer market, Luis Campos, who was appointed sports adviser to the Parisian club by Doha, had approached his friend Jorge Mendes, the famous and very influential players’ agent who notably manages the interests of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the latter had already been able to place one of his many nuggets at Paris Saint-Germain with Vitinha, from FC Porto against a check for just over 40 million euros.

But if the tracks leading to Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) or Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) and Hugo Ekitike (Stade de Reims) are struggling to advance, a big news has fallen on this Mercato PSG… and it’s the bomb of the day at Paris SG!

Indeed, according to the information of our colleagues from the newspaper The Parisian, Jorge Mendes would have offered the services of Cristiano Ronaldo to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos for the capital club. But with the MNM already in place (Messi – Neymar – Mbappé), there would currently be no place for CR7, who would also claim an annual salary of around €30m, still according to the French media. Especially since the great offensive priority of the Emir of Qatar would be called Robert Lewandowski, even if this file looks complicated…