Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo while waiting for Lionel Messi?

While Lionel Messi’s future is currently in the news a lot, so is Cristiano Ronaldo. Finally stayed at Manchester United this summer, the Portuguese could take advantage of the winter transfer window to pack his bags. To go where ? The future of CR7 could well be written on the side of MLS, where he could eventually find a certain Messi. Explanations.

It doesn’t work out for Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Portuguese finally stayed at Manchester United this summer, Erik ten Hag still don’t count on him. A situation that inevitably makes a lot of talk and with the approach of January and the winter transfer window, discussions are relaunching concerning the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible departure from the Portuguese.

Direction Inter Miami?

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the solution could be found on the side of the United States. According to information from Daily Star the player Manchester United could indeed fly to theInter-Miamithe franchise of David Beckham in MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo soon imitated by Lionel Messi?

Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo could therefore settle in Florida, this could allow the Portuguese to finally be associated with Lionel Messi. Indeed, while the Argentinian is in his last year of contract at PSGhe was often announced in MLS, notably at theInter-Miami, who has never hidden his interest in Messi. To be continued…