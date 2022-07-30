Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo will make his comeback against Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United fans will be able to breathe a sigh of relief. Announced with insistence in many European clubs, and after the arrival of his agent Jorge Mendes in Carrington (Editor’s note: the training center of MU), Cristiano Ronaldo will indeed start his season with the Red Devils. On his Instagram account, the five-time Ballon d’Or had already announced his return to the lawn of Old Trafford this Sunday against Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match with a very sober: “Sunday, the King plays”.

After his absence from the Asia and Oceania tour, officially for family reasons, the Portuguese finally resumed training with his teammates on Tuesday.

“He will be in the team”

And Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the pitch has also been confirmed by his new coach, Erik ten Hag. “Tomorrow (Sunday) he will be in the team. We’ll see how long he can play,” said the former Ajax Amsterdam coach after his team lost to Atlético de Madrid (0-1) at a press conference.

According to the English press, the Portuguese would like to leave Manchester United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last year, to play in the Champions League. Information swept away by the Dutch technician several weeks ago: “I spoke with Cristiano before this question (of his departure) was raised. We had a very good exchange. It is not for sale. It is part of our plans. I’m preparing for next season with him.”