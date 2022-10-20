Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo’s blood stroke, a new controversy erupts

Published on October 20, 2022 at 09:00



While Erik ten Hag did not use it this Wednesday against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his anger. Before the final whistle of the meeting, CR7 – who would like to change clubs in January – left the field to go to the locker room. Asked about the subject, the Manchester United coach sent a clear message.

During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave at all costs Manchester United, and this, to play the Champions League in another club. However, the 37-year-old Portuguese forward didn’t see his wish come true. And since the start of the 2022-2023 season, Cristiano Ronaldo – who would like to slam the door of the Red Devils in January – lives a real ordeal.

“I saw him, but I did not speak to him”

Accustomed to being an indisputable and undisputed holder in the clubs in which he was able to play, Cristiano Ronaldo no longer has the same status at all this season. In effect, Erik ten Hag don’t hesitate to leave CR7 on the bench, and even during the entirety of certain meetings. Moreover, this Wednesday, the coach of Manchester United decided not to use Cristiano Ronaldo during the collision with Tottenham (2-0). A choice that did not fail to react to the Portuguese star, who is under contract until June 30.

“I’ll take care of that tomorrow, not today”