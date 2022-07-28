Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo’s crazy request to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to do anything to leave Manchester United, even to the point of considering a delusional solution.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s determination is infallible. Returning to the Red Devils training center earlier this week to discuss his personal situation with Manchester United leaders with his agent, the Portuguese international did not return to the Red Devils group. If some expected a reconciliation between Manchester United and the Portuguese player, it was not the case.

The CR7 clan requests an amicable termination

Cristiano Ronaldo is more than ever determined to leave Manchester United but for the moment the fivefold Ballon d’Or has not found a buyer. No one seems willing to welcome the Portuguese international and meet his demands. The Red Devils have even considered loaning Cristiano Ronaldo to a club participating in the Champions League and recovering him next season in the event of qualification for C1 from the Red Devils, with an extension of the Portuguese before being sent on loan .

But again, this solution did not work. And what’s more, not sure that Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to extend his contract with Manchester United, having no guarantee that the Red Devils will manage to qualify for the Champions League 2023-2024. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are at an impasse, but according to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese and his entourage have tried everything to get out of this situation.

Man Utd still want him back

Indeed, the representative of the fivefold Ballon d’Or has formulated a radical solution. Jorge Mendes has bluntly proposed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract be terminated, one year from its term. This solution proposed by the Portuguese clan would make it possible to separate on fairly good terms and to take different paths. Above all, it would allow CR7 to have complete control over its future and not depend on an agreement between the Mancunians and another club.

For its part, Manchester United would save the colossal salary of the Portuguese which is 430,000 euros per week, or around 1.75 M€ per month. However, the Red Devils wouldn’t be too keen on the idea and that’s understandable. After all, they paid to bring Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus and don’t want to do another European club a favor by saving them a transfer fee, albeit not high.

At the moment, despite Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours, no amount has been mentioned regarding Manchester United’s expectations to release the Portuguese. The Red Devils are holding their own against all odds and are not giving up hope of being able to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo this season, as Erik Ten Hag wishes. The showdown has begun between CR7 and Manchester United, it remains to be seen who will give in first.