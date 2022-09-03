Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo’s stroke of genius in the transfer window

After heavily insisting on leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo got what he wanted from the Red Devils, and ultimately intends to stay in a team that has changed its face.

A return to training delayed for 15 days, an agent who travels around Europe to find him a new club, a substitute status which he surreptitiously annoys, Cristiano Ronaldo has lived an incredibly complicated summer. Apart from a madness to join the Turkish championship where several clubs dream of him, the Portuguese has made up his mind and he will spend the season at Manchester United. No Champions League on the program therefore for the one who embodies this competition, and had obviously never missed it in his career since his first participation. It is Lionel Messi who is rubbing his hands, the rank of top scorer in this event being hotly contested between the two.

The new Manchester pleases Cristiano





From now on, CR7 will have to clear his head and focus on the season which started in a weird way at Manchester United. After two spectacular defeats, the Red Devils have raised the bar with a good series, which follows a very attractive end to the transfer window. What calm the nerves of the supporters, who began to seriously attack the Glazer family and the management, but also necessarily the fivefold Ballon d’Or. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo would still have hurt Manchester United very much, since the Portuguese is still appreciated by the fans, as evidenced by the chants of support for him in recent matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, Longoria did not digest https://t.co/OjlNH7RIdd — Foot01.com (@Foot01_com) September 2, 2022

And according to the Red Devils United Focus news site, staying at Manchester United was part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible plans. However, this possibility was only possible in the event of a radical change this summer. And the former Real Madrid legend has been listened to, as United have bought themselves a first-choice manager in Erik Ten Hag, important signings like Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, as well as major changes like the disappearance of Harry Maguire from the starting 11, and the highlighting of Raphaël Varane as boss of the defense. Varane, Casemiro, this MU with Real Madrid sauce ended up convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to stay, because the Board of United gave him what he wanted. Not the Champions League, since that was impossible, but a team capable of winning titles or really fighting for the top spots. A new team which suggests that, if CR7 is announced “stuck” at Manchester United, the team has changed a lot and Cristiano Ronaldo played it fine to get what he wanted this summer.