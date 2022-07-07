Mercato: Dembélé, Cristiano Ronaldo … Barça warns everyone

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Present at a press conference on the occasion of the presentation of Franck Kessié, who signed a free contract with FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta mentioned several very large transfer window files such as the possible interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, and above all the situation problem of Ousmane Dembélé, officially without a contract.

The transfer window of FC Barcelona is launched! In fact, the club blaugrana has just formalized the signatures of Franck Kessie and D’Andreas Christensen who both disembark free respectively from theAC Milan and of chelsea. Despite everything, it is far from over since the soap opera Robert Lewandowski in full swing while a crazy rumor has circulated regarding the possible transfer of Cristiano Ronaldowho wishes to leave Manchester United. A case mentioned by Joan Laporta.

Laporta raises doubts about Ronaldo…

Present at a press conference on the occasion of the official presentation of Franck Kessiethe president of Barca thus cast doubt on the track leading to Cristiano Ronaldo. ” I had dinner on Monday with Jorge Mendes and we talked about the market in general. Cristiano Ronaldo? I’m not going to talk about the players that were mentioned during the meeting, but it’s always interesting to know the situation of some names in the market. “, spear Joan Laporta who was also questioned about the situation ofOusmane Dembele.

… and warns Dembele

And for good reason, the contract ofOusmane Dembele officially ended on June 30 and vagueness reigns in this file. Joan Laporta thus puts pressure on the French winger. ” We have a good relationship with the player and there is communication with the agents. If he accepts the conditions we have presented, he will continue, if not, he will not. There is no date for (Ousmane) Dembélé, the player replied. If he doesn’t accept our proposal, he won’t be able to stay. If he does not accept it, there is nothing to do “, assures the president of the Barca before adding another layer.

“We have to readjust the wages”